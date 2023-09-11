Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Latest update on Lee

Lee has strengthened back to a category three hurricane
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 10:20 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 22:20:47-04

BALTIMORE — It is September 10th which means that we have officially hit the climatological PEAK of the Atlantic Hurricane season! We have gotten to Margot in terms of names, and still have a lot to go!

Capture.JPG
bus.JPG

Of course, things are continuing to be active in the Atlantic with all eyes on Hurricane Lee. Lee became a major hurricane last week after hitting category five status. While the storm has weakened a bit, it is still a major hurricane as of 10 PM EDT. Lee has winds of up to 120 mph ans will likely strengthen again before curving up the east coast. Then the storm should weaken ad it enteres cooler waters and a less favorable environment. The storm track currently keeps it out in the Atlantic without any direct impacts in Maryland, but of course, we will continue to keep an eye on the very impressive storm.

3.jpg
2.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018