Latest update on Lee

BALTIMORE — It is September 10th which means that we have officially hit the climatological PEAK of the Atlantic Hurricane season! We have gotten to Margot in terms of names, and still have a lot to go!

Of course, things are continuing to be active in the Atlantic with all eyes on Hurricane Lee. Lee became a major hurricane last week after hitting category five status. While the storm has weakened a bit, it is still a major hurricane as of 10 PM EDT. Lee has winds of up to 120 mph ans will likely strengthen again before curving up the east coast. Then the storm should weaken ad it enteres cooler waters and a less favorable environment. The storm track currently keeps it out in the Atlantic without any direct impacts in Maryland, but of course, we will continue to keep an eye on the very impressive storm.

