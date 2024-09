BALTIMORE — I bet you have noticed how early the sun is setting in September. We just past a milestone of our first pre 7pm sunset. That makes our sunrise and sunset at 6:57 AM and PM. We get exactly 12 hours of daylight, but that changes as days get shorter and shorter.

We won't get back to at least 12 hours of daylight until March 17th of next year! Each day this month we are losing about 2 and a half minutes of daylight per day.