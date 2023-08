BALTIMORE — A sign that summer is winding down. Wednesday is our last day this year with and 8 pm sunset or later.

WMAR

From May 2nd to now (8-16) out sunset has been at 8pm or later. We won't get back to an 8pm sunset until May 1st 2024!

We are losing over 2 or more minutes of daylight each day for the rest of the month.

As it stands Wednesday the 16th we are at 13 hours 40 minutes and 36 seconds of daylight.