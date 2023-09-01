Labor day weekend brings the heat

BALTIMORE — It is the start of September and Labor Day is right around the corner! If you are making plans, here is what to expect.

Saturday is near average with highs in the mid 80s and clear skies!

Sunday is where we start to heat up. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s, so be sure to mind the heat. We are getting closer to fall, but it will certainly still feel like summer. The record high for the 2nd is 97° so we will certainly fall short of the record high temperature there.

Labor day is the warmest of the three by a good margin. We will stay dry, but dial up that thermometer to 97°. That would break a record if we can get there. The current record sits at 96° set in 2019. I am sure many of you remember that.

A bonus forecast for you, it stays hot (90 plus) most of next week as we settle into this summer feel.

Stay hydrated and have a safe Labor Day weekend!