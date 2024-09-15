Watch Now
Keeping tabs on Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight

This storm could get the name Helene...
BALTIMORE — I hope you all have enjoyed your nice and dry stretch because big changes are coming to Maryland! The tropics are heating up and as of the 5 PM update on 9/15/2024, Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight has been identified off of the coast of the Carolinas.

This storm looks to organize itself over the coming days, and if so, could get the name Helene. Eight for now has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and Tropical Storm Watches are up across the coast of the Carolinas.

Here in Maryland over the next few days, we should see gusty winds and heavy rain. 1-2" are expected with an isolated 4+" in some communities. Coastal Flood advisories are up across Maryland now.

We will continue to monitor Eight as it churns closer to Maryland.

