Keeping an eye out for severe weather in Maryland

The main days to watch will be Wednesday and Thursday...
Posted at 2:03 PM, May 07, 2024
BALTIMORE — An unsettled pattern continues to take shape over us here in Maryland and today, May 7, 2024, the Storm Prediction Center has us just out of the level 1/5 Marginal risk for severe weather. Showers and storms are still possible this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday we are under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms here in central Maryland. Most of this is an early morning chance. There is a very conditional afternoon/evening chance. The main threat with this system will be small hail and damaging winds.

Thursday we up the ante in terms of severe weather. A level 2/5 Slight risk has been placed over central Maryland. Most of this is an early morning chance. There is a very conditional afternoon/evening chance. All modes of severe weather are possible. We will continue to monitor the threat and respond accordingly.

