Keeping an eye on Debby as Maryland enters the cone

BALTIMORE — All eyes are on Debby as the storm continues to churn over Florida. As of the 5:00 PM EDT update on August 5, 2024, Debby has weakened a bit to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm made landfall earlier this morning as a Category One storm with winds of 80 mph near Steinhatchee, Florida. Potentially historic rainfall continues across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings continue across the southeast.

As of the latest track, Maryland has been placed under the cone of uncertainty. Now what exactly does that mean? Over the next couple of days, the storm will slowly move north, closer towards the Mid-Atlantic. While there is still some uncertainty, heavy rain, and gusty winds are likely to be felt throughout the state late in the week. Nothing to the extent of what is underway in Florida, but nothing to just brush over. Flooding could be a concern on top of all of the heavy rain we have seen so far this month. Temps will also take a huge tumble back into the low 80s as the storm approaches. Buckle up and stay weather-aware over the next few days.