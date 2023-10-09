Just under a week to see the partial solar eclipse

BALTIMORE — This upcoming week on October 14, 2023, the annual solar eclipse will be visible in Baltimore and surrounding areas in Maryland. Everyone in the lower 48 will see some partiality of the eclipse.

While Maryland is not in the path of totality, most of the state is likely to see under 30% of totality. An annular solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, but at near apogee, or the furthest point in its orbit around the sun. This added distance makes it too small in the sky to completely cover the Sun, leaving a "ring of fire" visible to anyone within the path of the darker antumbra on the Earth's service.

Of course, time will vary depending on location, but for now, the partial eclipse should begin 12:01:15 PM. The time to see the maximum eclipse will be around 1:19:12 PM. In Baltimore City, the Sun will be 28.6% obscured by the moon at its maximum. The eclipse should end around 2:38:09 PM.

I will reiterate, do not look directly at the sun without protective eyewear. Looking at the sun can permanently damage your eyes. The next total eclipse will be in April of 2024.

You can find more information about the eclipse here https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/webapps/eclipse-explorer/ .