July has been warming up over the last half century

So far this July we've seen a whopping 17 days above normal and only five days below normal. The hottest day was July 8th with a high of 96°!

According to researchers at Climate Central, over the last half century our summers have been warning quickly across the Old Line State.

We are seeing more days above normal in the summertime characterized by more extreme heat waves.

If we specifically look at how many days during the summer we reach or exceed 90° we see an upward trend! In 1970 we averaged around 26 days above 90°. Fast forward to now and we average around 40 days above 90° during summer.

Experts expect that trend to continue as a result of climate change.