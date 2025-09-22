It's officially fall with a picture-perfect forecast

Happy fall!

Today, as of 2:19 P.M., marks the start of our new season. 12 hours and change of sunlight for Monday, with temperatures looking near perfect for the afternoon.

Normal temperatures, per the National Weather Service's website, put us at:



78 degrees for our high temperature

57 degrees for our low temperature

99 degrees for a record high set back in 1931

37 degrees for a record low set back in 1962

Today WMAR's Most Accurate is projecting:



79 degrees for our High

63 degrees for our Low

We are seeing near-perfect conditions for the afternoon with a blend of sunshine and clouds. Clouds will hold on to us tonight, keeping our overnight low warmer than normal, with 6 degrees more warmth. No rain expected for us today, but Maryland will see rain this week, starting Tuesday.