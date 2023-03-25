It's Maryland Day

On March 25, 1643. European settlers landed into the what we know as today as the state of Maryland. In 1916, Maryland Day became a legal holiday in the state. We all know that Maryland's flag is one of the most unique flags in the country, and Maryland Day is a day to celebrate the state and flag. From mountains, to cities, to beaches and more, Maryland has a lot that everyone can enjoy and explore! Here is a forecast for your Maryland Day below!

WMAR