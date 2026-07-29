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It was a stormy night

Impacts from July 28th...
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stevie daniels
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The storms that rolled through on the evening of July 28 were incredibly powerful. These storms left behind a significant amount of damage in their wake. The National Weather Service issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, and shortly after 6 PM, several Tornado Warnings were also in effect as the strongest storms moved through. Multiple eyewitnesses saw a tornado moving through Trappe in Talbot county before 6:30 PM. The National Weather Service may send out some survey teams to assess the damage.

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Around 1-3" of rain was measured over the past 24 hours! The highest rainfall totals were concentrated along and southeast of I-95!

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Feel free to send us any storm damage photos to pix@wmar.com!

StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
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