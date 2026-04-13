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Is is spring or summer?

Nearing record levels Wednesday & Thursday
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
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BALTIMORE — It's about to get hot hot hot this week! The 90s make a comeback Wednesday and Thursday! These are the two days where record high temperatures could be challenged in the Baltimore area. On Wednesday, we will likely break the old record high temperature of 88° set in 1941. It has been 219 days since temperatures hit 90° in the Baltimore area! The last time we hit a 90° temperature was in early September. The average first 90° day at BWI is May 21st.

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According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a high probability of above normal temperatures across the eastern half of the country over the next 6-10 days! While the calendar says its spring, it will certainly feel more like late-June/early-July.

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