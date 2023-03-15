Watch Now
Increased fire danger Wednesday evening

Strong winds and low humidity could spread fires quickly this evening.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 16:15:01-04

There is an increase in fire danger Wednesday evening. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

There are a few conditions that increases the fire risk. this first is low humidity.

Low humidity

Above you can see dew points, or the measure of moisture in the atmosphere, is low. This is normally a map we use to show how sticky the air can be. In this case it shows that the air is dry. This means fires can start easier with dry fuels.

Gusty winds

Once that spark gets going fires can spread quick with the strong winds to blow it around. Also, these winds act like bellows pumping more oxygen into the fire.

These conditions will diminish as we head into the second half of the week. Just hold of on burning for now and be mindful of any open flames!

