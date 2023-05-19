Improvements on Maryland's drought

BALTIMORE — It keeps getting better and better. Every week we get an update on the drought conditions in Maryland. Here is the latest:

WMAR

The light yellow is considered D0 or abnormally dry. It is not necessarily a drought, but those areas could use rain. The brown color that is mainly in southern Maryland is D1or moderate drought. Roughly 27% of the state is abnormally dry and just under 8% is in Moderate drought.

To compare this to last week 48.5% of the state was under no dry our drought conditions. this week it is nearly 65%. That is a big improvement.

There are rain chances back for the weekend, so that could help improve this map even more.