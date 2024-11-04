If you're smelling smoke in Maryland, here is why

BALTIMORE — Wildfires are burning in the Aberdeen Proving Grounds this evening. An inversion layer is trapping smoke from those fires close to the surface. An inversion layer is when we get warmer air higher in the atmosphere over a cooler layer. This keeps air stagnant and prevents smoke from rising.

As the smoke drifts west, you might smell it tonight and into Monday morning. Air quality is particularly bad near Edgewood and northwest Baltimore.

WMAR

That was the latest preliminary numbers from the Maryland Department of Environment.

If you struggle with respiratory problems, you may notice this much more. If the fires keep burning overnight, air quality will likely suffer.

By morning we should mix up the air enough to help.