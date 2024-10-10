Hurricane Milton makes landfall

BALTIMORE — Doppler radar has indicated Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota County. This according to the National Hurricane Center. This happened at 8:30 pm on October 9th.

Landfall is called when half of the hurricane's eye crosses over land.

The estimated max sustained winds were 120 miles per hour. That makes Milton at category 3 hurricane, which is considered a major hurricane. The range for a cat three is 111-129 MPH.

This storm will cross over Florida and is forecast to hold onto hurricane status until it gets back over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning.