Hurricane Hilary impacts the Pacific coast

BALTIMORE — The tropics are really heating up in the Atlantic and Pacific, but Hurricane Hilary (now Tropical Storm Hilary as of 8:00 PM EDT) is doing things that are historic for the area. Tropical Storm conditions are likely for portions of Arizona, California, and Nevada till Tuesday. The storm reached category four strength (winds up to 145 mph) before slamming into the Baja peninsula. The last time California experienced a tropical storm was in 1939. This storm has the potential to see catastrophic flooding and very gusty winds. Some areas in the desert southwest will see more rain this weekend then they do in a year.

JUST A HEADS UP, THIS STORM WILL NOT IMPACT MARYLAND!!

