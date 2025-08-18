Hurricane Erin to bring life threatening rip currents to east coast later this week

Hurricane Erin won't make landfall anywhere in the U.S. but that doesn't mean we won't feel the impacts from her!

As of Sunday night, here is her projected path issued by the National Hurricane Center.

This storm has produced monstrous waves! As of Sunday night, data shows wave heights have exceeded 55' ft!

NO - we won't see waves that large along the east coast (thank goodness!), but models show waves exceeded 10-15' ft along the Maryland coast Thursday into Friday.

This will create a large rip current threat! Rip currents are formed due to the interaction of incoming waves with the shoreline and the underwater topography, creating an imbalance of water that then seeks the path of least resistance back to the open water.

This creates a channel of fast moving water moving away from the shore, and can be life threatening if caught in them. Experts say if you find yourself in a rip current to swim parallel to the shoreline!