How wind chill works

A combination of wind and temperature
WMAR
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 17:29:15-05

BALTIMORE — This time of year brings cold temperatures and recently strong wind. That can make it feel so much colder than what the thermometer reads.

Here is how wind chill works.

When the wind is calm we create a layer of heat around our body. That helps insulate us from the cold. When it is windy that pushes the warm layer of air away and we spend energy reheating the new air around us.

Here is an example of how much colder it can feel with a strong wind.

If the temperature is 30°, a wind at 10 MPH will make it feel like 21°. If the wind is up to 30 MPH it can cut that 30° in half.

That is why it is so important to cover any exposed skin in the wind.

