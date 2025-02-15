Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

How to help out your local meteorologists

Becoming a local spotter can not only help you gain more knowledge on your community's weather but also help local meteorologists report the weather!
Posted
and last updated

When doing the local weather report, Meteorologists and the National Weather Service rely on trained spotters within the community to help us report. Anyone meeting certain requirements within the community is able to become a trained spotter in roughly 2 sessions with local emergency management.

After following guidelines and course material, you can make observations that we can use to help make our forecasts more accurate. When we talk about snow totals and flood reports we gain a lot of information from trained spotters across the state who give us up-to-date information.

Every season needs a trained spotter and the course only takes 2 hours.
Staying up to date on information is vital for the community's safety and the accuracy of our forecast, and to be honest, we LOVE to hear from you.
So, the next time we talk about local weather reports of an area with flooding, or mention snow totals, or even talk about damage caused by a storm, just know we had people from our community help us make the weather forecast accurate and informative. You could be our next trained spotter!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft