How to correctly measure snow

As we head closer to winter the chances of seeing some flakes increases, and for many of us it can be exciting to go outside and see just how much snow fell in your backyard. Of course, to get the best and most accurate and precise reading it is important to measure like the pros. It's not that hard, anyone can do it! Here are the steps to measure snow like a pro. First, you want to get out a ruler or yardstick depending on how much snow fell. Then you want to go out into an area that is away from any tall nearby buildings, poles, trees, and more. You want to make sure that this location is sheltered from the wind. Blowing snow can often mess up your actual total. Additionally, you want to make sure that the surface in the area you are intending to measure the snow in is flat. Now it's show time, the snow is falling and you are anxiously waiting to collect your data. You must wait until all of the snow has fallen from the sky (which you can check on with the WMAR App on radar). Then go out to the flat and open location and take your reading. The best thing to do is to record your reading to the nearest tenth of an inch. Of course, you want to make sure you do this before the snow starts to melt, the winds pick up, or it starts to rain, etc. Once you have your number recorded and everything is all said and done feel free to post it on social media and tag WMAR, or shoot us an email. If you get a picture of it you may even see it on air!