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Hot & humid air on the horizon!

Find ways to beat the heat...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted

Enjoy our last day in the 80s because after today, temps will soar well into the 90s with increasing humidity! The humidity will make it feel like the mid-90s on Wednesday and the triple digits on Thursday and Friday! This is the type of heat that can cause heat-related illnesses or make existing health conditions worse! Heat indices between 100-105° on Thursday and Friday could lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke if you don't find ways to beat the heat.

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This heat is no joke...make sure you are staying hydrated and finding ways to keep cool!

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#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
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