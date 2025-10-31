Holiday weekend forecast for Día De Los Muertos

Hello, happy holiday weekend!

It's sizing up to be a great year for any outdoor festivities with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all looking fantastic. If you are out and about Friday, winds will be breezy with gusts up to 50 MPH.

Saturday will be breezy at times, but winds are expected to calm a bit compared to Friday. Saturday boasts highs in the 60s with mostly sunny conditions throughout the afternoon hours.

Sunday will bring calmer conditions with similar highs. Sunday will get a boost with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 A.M.

No matter the plans this year, Mother Nature seems to be giving us a good forecast for it. Enjoy and have a safe and happy holiday!