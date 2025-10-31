Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Holiday weekend forecast for Día De Los Muertos

Update on Saturday and Sunday's weather for anyone looking to celebrate this year's Día De Los Muertos
Posted

Hello, happy holiday weekend!
It's sizing up to be a great year for any outdoor festivities with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all looking fantastic. If you are out and about Friday, winds will be breezy with gusts up to 50 MPH.

Saturday will be breezy at times, but winds are expected to calm a bit compared to Friday. Saturday boasts highs in the 60s with mostly sunny conditions throughout the afternoon hours.

Sunday will bring calmer conditions with similar highs. Sunday will get a boost with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 A.M.

No matter the plans this year, Mother Nature seems to be giving us a good forecast for it. Enjoy and have a safe and happy holiday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft