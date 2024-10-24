High fire risk in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Be careful burning over the next few days. Dry and windy conditions make for perfect fire weather!

It has been a beautiful October so far. In fact, the last time we saw rain was 10-22-24. At the time of writing this, that makes 3 dry weeks. This is starting to add up, especially in the drought category.

Here is the latest drought:

The areas in yellow are abnormally dry. The areas in tan are in moderate drought. Finally the more orange circle on the Eastern Shore is severe drought, the worst in our area.

That has created a lot of fuel for any fires that could get going. Not to mention, all the downed leaves will play a factor too.

That could get a fire going, the wind we expect Thursday could spread it very quickly.

Here is the Thursday wind forecast:

Bottom line, Be very careful with any outdoor burning Thursday. Or better yet, hold off until the weekend!