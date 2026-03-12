Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Here's why we went from summer to winter in 24 hours...

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud explains the science
We often joke that Maryland can experience all four seasons in a single day—but after the last 24 hours, that joke might actually be true.
Here's why we went from summer to winter in 24 hours...
Posted
and last updated

We often joke that Maryland can experience all four seasons in a single day—but after the last 24 hours, that joke might actually be true.

Temperatures soared to 84°F Wednesday afternoon before plunging to 34°F by Thursday afternoon—a staggering 50°F drop in just one day.

So how does something like that happen?

The answer lies in a large-scale atmospheric pattern called Rossby waves, named after meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Arvid Rossby, who first described the phenomenon in 1939.

Rossby waves are the large bends or meanders in the jet stream. When the jet stream dips southward, meteorologists call it a trough, which typically allows colder air to spill southward. When the jet stream bulges northward, it forms a ridge, which usually brings warmer air northward.

If you look at the jet stream pattern yesterday, our region was clearly sitting beneath a ridge, allowing that early taste of summer warmth. Today, the pattern shifted dramatically, placing us under a trough, which ushered in much colder air.

These dramatic temperature swings happen more often in March because the atmosphere is in a seasonal tug-of-war. As the sun angle increases and the southern U.S. begins warming up, winter’s cold air still lingers to the north. The jet stream acts as the battleground between those two air masses—leading to the wild temperature swings we often see this time of year.

In other words, March is peak “weather whiplash” season.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft