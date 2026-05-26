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Hello rain, we've missed you!

Lingering showers...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted

We did it! Baltimore is now sitting above normal in the rainfall department for the month of May with a total of 4" recorded at the BWI airport! Rainfall totals over the past few days added up to around 2.50", with Sunday being the day where we saw the majority of the rain. Hopefully this will help us out with the ongoing drought! The next drought monitor map will update Thursday morning!

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Rain chances linger through Wednesday before drier skies take over later this week!

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#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
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