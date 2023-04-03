Hello April!

BALTIMORE — Hello everyone! It is officially April and here in Maryland it looks like we started with some spring showers... and even some hail. This will hopefully lead us to many May flowers. This is the month when things start to warm up. We start off the month with an average high of 61 degrees and end the month at 72 degrees. The record high for this month is 94 degrees, which we have hit 3 times at BWI. Will this year be the year we break it? We shall see! What I hope we don't break is the record low of 15 degrees set back 100 years ago in 1923. If you like later sunsets by the end of the month we will have 8 PM sunsets! More info below:)

wmar