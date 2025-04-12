Heavy rain lingers for portions of the state

Friday evening has seen quite a bit of rain push through portions of the state. Select communities near the I-95 corridor and along the western portion of the bay are expected to see high rain totals by Saturday morning.

Anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of rain can be expected along this region. Paired with the ongoing drought, this rain could pose some flooding issues, but currently, no active watches or advisories have been issued. We do expect improvement in the rain deficit by next Thursday, which should be reflected in the drought monitor model. While this does not look like a drought buster for the region, we really did need the rain.