Heatwave ahead

Temps near the triple digits...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jul 23, 2023
BALTIMORE — This summer has been hot and humid and late this week, the hottest air mass of the season is headed our way. Temperatures could reach nearly ten degrees above normal and scorch most of the state. Add in the humidity and the heat index may surpass the low 100s. This is all due to a broad upper-level trough along with a Bermuda high to the east steering flow and warm moist air into our neck of the woods. It does look like we will not reach excessive heat criteria, but it is something to watch for! Make sure everyone has a plan to stay cool and dry. This heat is no joke!

Stay safe and hydrated everyone!

