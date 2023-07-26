Heat advisory up in Maryland for Thursday

BALTIMORE — Record breaking temps all across the country and finally, "weather" you like it or not, the Mid-Atlantic is about to endure our hottest air mass of the season. High pressure continues to crank off shore aiding in warm southerly flow here in Maryland. Tomorrow's projected temps hang in the upper 90s and continue like that till Saturday. The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory on Thursday from 11 AM to 8 PM. This is for heat index values near 105 degrees.

A low end severe threat may give some relief, but Friday looks to be more oppressive. As of July 26, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Friday for most of Maryland. That means that heat index values of over 105 degrees are expected.

Saturday should be a tad cooler... meaning going from 100 to 97. Our cooling (back to the upper 80s) cold front brings us back to reality later this weekend. Make sure you stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks , check on your neighbors, don't leave anyone in the back of your car, and make sure when walking your pets that the pavement is way hotter.

Stay safe everyone!