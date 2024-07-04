Heat Advisory up for most of Maryland this Independence Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Independence Day Maryland! It will be a hot and humid day across the state with temps in the mid-90s feeling like the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. This means that the heat index at times will be between 100-105 degrees. That is the feels-like temperature, meaning it is going to be humid in addition to hot. Make sure you all stay hydrated in addition to all of your July 4th festivities. Stay safe and have a great day!

wmar