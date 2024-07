BALTIMORE — If you are reading this, I hope you are inside staying safe and cool! We are now on day 5 of Heat Advisories across the state of Maryland as "feels-like" temps continue in the triple digits.

Tomorrow highs again will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index has us feeling up to 105 degrees.

The rest of the week temps stay in the mid to upper 90s, before we drop off with our next cold front.