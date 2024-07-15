Watch Now
Hazy sunrises visible in Maryland

Smoke is visible in our skies...
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 15, 2024

BALTIMORE — Seeing hazy skies on this Monday, July 15, in Maryland. Well, you aren't alone. Smoke from the Carolinas and Virginia has infiltrated the skies of Maryland.

This should dissipate pretty quickly into the day on Monday. Skies because of the smoke have looked milky from Annapolis to Ocean City.

In addition to the smoke, ozone levels are elevated, prompting a Code Orange air quality alert. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outside. This is for those in metro Baltimore, Northeast Maryland, and the Eastern Shore.

