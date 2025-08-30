Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Happy Labor Day weekend!

What a treat we get this year with abnormally low temperatures scheduled for both days of the weekend
Bringing August to a close this weekend, we have a lot to cover!
An abnormally dry and cool streak continues into the final weekend of the month, with no rain expected and highs struggling to make it to the 80s.

Saturday is expected to be breezy at times, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday is expected to be similar, with a little more heat available. The upper 70s to low 80s are expected for highs. Dry skies continue.

We close out August the same as its beginning, cool and dry. Here's to a new month and season!

