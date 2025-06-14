Watch Now
Happy Friday the 13th!

The day of 'bad luck' is here
Posted

Happy Friday the 13th everyone!
A day known for bad luck has arrived along with some showers and storms for Baltimore. Coincidence, I think not!

A few areal flood warnings are something to look out for this evening and with luck being as it is today, you may want to take some extra precautions. Although it seems like Friday the 13th is a rare occurrence, the way our calendars work, they are actually quite common. YIKES.

Happening a little over every 200 days, some years can have more than one Friday the 13th.

Be careful this year, thankfully it's the cycle with only one. Expect more next year.

