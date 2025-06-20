Happy Friday and first day of summer!

Friday could be considered a perfect day in June, with fair skies, comfortable winds, and temperatures right in the 80s. What comes after the first day of summer could be considered a little less than perfect.

Temperatures skyrocket starting Sunday, with the upper 90s expected and heat index values in the triple digits! Stay safe this summer with plenty of water and electrolytes to keep you hydrated.

We also recommend little time in direct sunlight, and if doing so, making sure you are applying sunscreen every 15 minutes or so. UV index is also higher during the summer months and can lead to easier and quicker damage to skin.

Stay safe and stay hydrated next week, with temperatures expecting to be the warmest of the season so far.

