Gusty winds follow our next system

BALTIMORE — As our strong disturbance moves through Maryland this evening into Wednesday night, strong winds accompany the system. A high wind watch has been issued in portions of West Virginia and Virginia. Here in Maryland winds won't be as strong, but at times could get pretty gusty. As the rain makes its appearance on this Tuesday, gusts at times could get up to 25 mph. Tomorrow as our cold front moves through, guts could get up to 40 mph! It will not only be windy, but wet and warm. Winds stay elevated on Thursday as well in the 30 mph range.

wmar