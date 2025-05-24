Gorgeous weather to get outside today

BALTIMORE — Today will be one of the nicest days we've seen in a while, as temperatures finally climb into the lower to middle 70s. We dealt with strong gusty winds the last few days, but the wind should be calmer today. We still expect occasional gusts over 20 mph, especially in the afternoon hours. The weather will be perfect this afternoon to get out and take a walk, catch up on yardwork, or do any grilling. If you do plan on grilling, just keep in mind the wind may still blow things around quite a bit. The wind that we saw this weekend has led to elevated tree pollen, so if you are an allergy sufferer, be mindful of that if you plan to be outside.