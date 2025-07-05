Gorgeous Sunday before rain chances return early this week

Good Sunday morning!
Expect lots of sunshine today, along with a slight uptick in the humidity! Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low 90s, along with a few clouds from time to time. The UV index will be at a 9 today which is considered very high, and a sunburn can set in within 15 minutes or less! Rain chances return to the region Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of a few embedded storms. As of now, they are not expected to become severe!
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.