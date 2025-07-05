Gorgeous Sunday before rain chances return early this week

Good Sunday morning!

Expect lots of sunshine today, along with a slight uptick in the humidity! Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low 90s, along with a few clouds from time to time. The UV index will be at a 9 today which is considered very high, and a sunburn can set in within 15 minutes or less! Rain chances return to the region Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of a few embedded storms. As of now, they are not expected to become severe!

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.