Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Gorgeous Sunday before rain chances return early this week

We are tracking another hot and humid day today
Gorgeous Sunday before rain chances return early this week
Gorgeous Sunday before rain chances return early this week
Posted
and last updated

Good Sunday morning!

Expect lots of sunshine today, along with a slight uptick in the humidity! Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low 90s, along with a few clouds from time to time. The UV index will be at a 9 today which is considered very high, and a sunburn can set in within 15 minutes or less! Rain chances return to the region Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of a few embedded storms. As of now, they are not expected to become severe!

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft