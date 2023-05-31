Watch Now
Goodbye May, hello June!

What to expect this month
WMAR
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 17:32:28-04

BALTIMORE — Does it feel like the year is flying by to you too? I can't believe we are about to hit June!

Here is a look at what to expect, on average, for our area this month:

This first of the month we typically see overnight lows near 58°. We will actually be very close to that most of the first week. By then end of the month our overnight low is around 66°.

Our highs get warmer too! We start with an average high at 80° and by the 30th, 88°!

The first week of June comes in very warm with highs, generally in the mid 80s and even 90s.

As far as the the 6-10 day outlook, we come in a bit cooler than average.

June 6th thru the 10th

June also brings summer! the first day of the new season will be on the 21st.

Our average rain for the month is close to 4 inches. Here is to hoping that we can get that and then some. We really need the rain.

