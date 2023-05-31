Goodbye May, hello June!

BALTIMORE — Does it feel like the year is flying by to you too? I can't believe we are about to hit June!

Here is a look at what to expect, on average, for our area this month:

This first of the month we typically see overnight lows near 58°. We will actually be very close to that most of the first week. By then end of the month our overnight low is around 66°.

Our highs get warmer too! We start with an average high at 80° and by the 30th, 88°!

The first week of June comes in very warm with highs, generally in the mid 80s and even 90s.

As far as the the 6-10 day outlook, we come in a bit cooler than average.

June also brings summer! the first day of the new season will be on the 21st.

Our average rain for the month is close to 4 inches. Here is to hoping that we can get that and then some. We really need the rain.