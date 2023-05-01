Goodbye April!

WMAR

18 days this month were above normal. Two of them broke records! On April 14, BWI recorded a temperature of 89 degrees. BWI also saw two days with lows of 33 degrees. This month the airport did not get below freezing. On April 1, a wind gust of 63 mph was recorded at the airport... and that's no joke! On April 28,1.82 inches of rain was recorded. A grand total of nearly 4 inches of rain was recorded over the month. Let's see what May has in store for us!

