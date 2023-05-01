Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Goodbye April!

A look back at this month of weather
Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 21:48:38-04
Capture.JPG

18 days this month were above normal. Two of them broke records! On April 14, BWI recorded a temperature of 89 degrees. BWI also saw two days with lows of 33 degrees. This month the airport did not get below freezing. On April 1, a wind gust of 63 mph was recorded at the airport... and that's no joke! On April 28,1.82 inches of rain was recorded. A grand total of nearly 4 inches of rain was recorded over the month. Let's see what May has in store for us!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018