Game Day Sunday

Looking a little chilly this A.M. with temperatures starting in the 20s. Clouds will be prominent throughout the morning and afternoon hours of today. Keyword for this fabulous game day... Dry!

Temperatures will warm gradually throughout the morning and early afternoon. Rolling into next week, we will see chilly temperatures return for highs. The 30s move back in for a bit before more rain returns to the forecast. Thankfully by the time rain arrives late week, we will see temperatures warm back into the 40s.

