Frost Advisories up for north and west of the Baltimore metro

BALTIMORE — After a well below-normal day in Maryland, clouds clear out overnight on Sunday, April 21 and temps crash. The NWS has placed areas north and west of the Baltimore metro in periwinkle under a Frost Advisory. Temperatures could reach lows of nearly 34 degrees. The growing season has started across the state, therefore, if your plants are sensitive make sure you cover them as temperatures drop. Temps that fall below 37 degrees could kill or harm sensitive and weak vegetation this early into the season. Freeze Warnings are displayed in purple for those in western Maryland. The criteria for that include lows even lower than 34 degrees. That is dangerously cold for sensitive plants. The advisory will expire at 8 AM EDT on Monday, April 22, 2024.

