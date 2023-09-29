Friday fall foliage report

BALTIMORE — Above is the latest report of fall color according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Trees around the state are mostly green, but we are starting to see that shift - especially in Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties. This is just the beginning and we will make bigger strides in October.

Part of the state has been very dry and that can have a big impact on the vibrancy of trees as they change colors.

WMAR

Our latest drought map is looking better than it has in months. Ophelia helped put a dent in the drought. There is still some work to do as part of the state is under moderate to severe drought.

Temperatures also play a big role in trees transitioning from green to those beautiful hues of orange and red. We are starting to see cooler nights, but a shot of warmer air is in store to open October. We will see the 80s return in some spots. Here is the 6-10 temperature outlook:

WMAR

The red color indicates a more likely chance at being above average highs for early October.

This warmer air looks short lived with longer range forecast models hinting at a colder than average second week of October.

We will be sure to bring you updates here!