Freeze Warnings usher in bitter cold air

BALTIMORE — Maryland weather continues to put the BURR in November as some of the colder air since winter makes an appearance this evening. The NWS has placed most of Maryland under a freeze warning from 11 PM on November 1st to 10 AM on November 2nd. For some, temps could get as low as 25 degrees! Widespread frost is likely. While the growing season is near over, if you still have any sensitive plants bring them inside or cover them. Frost and freezing conditions could also affect uncovered pipes. Make sure you bundle up this evening and tomorrow morning! Better weather will follow :)

WMAR