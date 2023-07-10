Flood Watch continues across the eastern shore

BALTIMORE — After heavy rainfall continues to trek across the state, the National Weather Service continues to include the eastern shore under a flood watch until midnight EDT on July 9, 2023. A slow moving line of showers and thunderstorms has dropped between one to two inches of rain across the area with some isolated locations receiving nearly five inches of rain. These totals may result in flash flooding in urban and low lying areas. In addition to flash flooding, some isolated river and coastal flooding may occur as well. Remember don't drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

