Flirting with the 30s

BALTIMORE — Oh boy, buckle up! A strong cold front is moving through early this week and highs will dip into the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A strong cold front moves through Monday into Tuesday and carries a cold and dry Canadian air mass with it.

This will significantly drop temps along with the potential for rain on Tuesday. Winds will also increase as well. It will feel like fall for all of my fall lovers out there. For those like me who don't love the cold, dust off those coats now.