Flake potential for central Maryland

Overnight chance of seeing snow...
Posted at 9:51 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 21:51:12-05

BALTIMORE — Did I say the "S" word... yes, you can say it isn't snow! As much colder air moves in overnight into Maryland followed by strong northwesterly winds, western Maryland has the potential to see multiple inches of accumulating snow. Here in central Maryland and the eastern shore, we aren't so lucky. As moisture moves off the mountains there is a small chance of seeing some snow in central Maryland after midnight before sunrise. Temps will drop below freezing making the conditions favorable. The best chance will be NW of the Baltimore Metro.

I do believe that most people will see little to no snow. Unfortunately, if you were looking to see a white Christmas, this may be the closest that we get.

