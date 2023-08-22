First tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season makes landfall

BALTIMORE — From the Atlantic to the Pacific, the tropics are really heating up! After Hillary's impacts on the west coast of the lower 48, on Tuesday August 22, 2023, Tropical Storm Harold has officially made landfall on South Padre Island in Texas at 10:00 AM CDT. This makes the storm the first of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season to have a US landfall after seven named storms this season. Harold made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and expected to weaken as it moves over the Rio Grande Valley. Currently there are three systems brewing in the Atlantic as of the 11 AM EDT update. None are expected to impact Maryland as of today.

